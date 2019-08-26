Source: Prostitute arrested in 3 deaths, including head chef found dead in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A law enforcement source says a woman is under arrest in connection to three deaths -- including a head chef of a well-known NYC restaurant who was found dead last week.
Angelina Barini, 41, is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl, according to court documents.
An indictment says she is linked to the recent deaths of three men in Queens: A July 4 death at the Airway Inn at LaGuardia, a July 11 death at the Crown Motor Inn in Woodside and the Aug. 21 death at the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst -- identified in the court documents as John Doe 3.
A law enforcement source says John Doe 3 is 33-year-old Andrea Zamperoni who was found dead last Wednesday, wrapped in a blanket at a Queens hotel that was a known drug and prostitution location.
Zamperoni was reported missing by co-workers on Monday when he didn't show up to work at the famed Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal.
Barini told investigators she is a prostitute and that Zamperoni had paid her for sex, according to the court documents. She said he was given liquid ecstasy and did not wake up.
She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.
Zamperoni is originally from Italy and recently moved to New York in April. He has worked for Cipriani since 2008 at several locations.
This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
