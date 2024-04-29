Man fatally shot in South Ozone Park, Queens; no arrests

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Queens.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a murder in Queens after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

The fatal shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Monday at 117th Street and Rockaway Boulevard.

Police say the victim, who has not been identified, was shot nearly a dozen times. Authorities discovered gunshot wounds in his head, leg, and chest.

He was taken to jamaica hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One resident says this incident is not unusual for the area.

"Once in awhile at this point. I mean, it stopped for awhile but it happened again today," the resident said.

Officials say two men fled the scene of the shooting. They say one was wearing a white shirt.

Rockaway Boulevard remained closed as police investigated the scene.

The motive in the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

