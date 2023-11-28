South Plainfield man charged in triple murder family murders dialed 911 after incident: police

Toni Yates has more on the investigation.

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man accused of killing three of his family members told responding officers "it might be me," according to officials.

Om Brahmbhatt, 23, appeared in court Tuesday after being arrested and charged for Monday's triple murder that claimed the lives of Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72, and their son Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38.

He is accused of killing them inside the condo he and all three victims lived.

The police complaint says the suspect confessed to shooting his grandparents while they slept in their bedroom, then went to a back bedroom, where it says he shot his uncle several times.

According to the complaint, the crime was committed with a handgun Brahmbhatt says he purchased online.

Brahmbhatt had a seemingly calm demeanor during Tuesday's court appearance.

Police say he was the one who called 911 that morning and when asked about who did it, officials say Brahmbhatt stated, "It might be me."

The family was not well known to most neighbors Eyewitness News spoke to. They were immediately informed of the incident by police and told there was no dangers to anyone else.

What remains unclear is what led up to this family tragedy.

