Person-of-interest being questioned in South Plainfield triple fatal shooting

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in South Plainfield are investigating a triple murder. A person-of-interest is being questioned in the shooting deaths.

Officers responded to the scene on Coppola Drive at around 9 a.m. Monday. Someone reported shots fired in the area.

Once inside the home, officers found three victims, two men and one woman. They had all been shot.

A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, but the second man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The victims did apparently know the person that police are questioning.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call Detective Rutter of the South Plainfield Police Department 908-226-7663 and Detective Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-8843.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYCHA apartments sit empty as wait continues for potential tenants

7 On Your Side Investigative reporter Dan Krauth found that there are big delays when it comes to the city turning around apartments to new tenants.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.