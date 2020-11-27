Traffic

Southern State Parkway crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- Two people were killed and four others injured in a crash in Nassau County on Thanksgiving night.

It happened on the westbound Southern State Parkway near exit 21 in Roosevelt at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two vehicles collided.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others were taken to area hospitals, two in serious condition.

The Southern State Parkway was closed from 8:30 p.m. Thursday to 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The collision remains under investigation, and the State Police are asking for anyone with any information to call (631) 756-3300.

