The Department of Transportation is investigating whether Southwest knowingly scheduled more flights than it could handle, causing mass cancellations.

This comes less than six months after the airline was forced to cancel over 15,000 flights during the Christmas holiday period.

Southwest Airlines reported technology issues Tuesday morning and said it would "hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible."

The flight tracking website FlightAware said nearly 800 of the airline's flights -- about 14 percent of its schedule -- were delayed Tuesday, far ahead of any US carrier.

