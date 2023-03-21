Close call at LA-area airport after Southwest flight and helicopter nearly collide on runway

A close call occurred at the Hollywood-Burbank airport on Saturday involving a Southwest flight and a helicopter.

BURBANK, Calif. -- A close call occurred at the Hollywood-Burbank airport on Saturday after an air traffic controller noticed a Southwest Airlines flight was approaching a runway where a helicopter was practicing landings.

The flight and helicopter came within about a mile of each other, FAA officials said.

The controller had the helicopter stay in place, while the Southwest plane went around.

Last Saturday's incident occurred just a month after two planes were cleared to land and take off from the same runway, causing another close call at the Hollywood-Burbank airport.

There have been at least seven other close calls nationwide since December, according to ABC News.

The FAA is investigating the incident.