space

Here's how to watch Venus & Mars align in a planetary conjunction Monday night

EMBED <>More Videos

Look up! How to watch Venus & Mars align in the sky tonight

SAN FRANCISCO -- Venus and Mars, planet Earth's two closest neighbors, have been inching ever closer to each other during the month of July.

Monday night, they promise to put on a show, appearing at their closest distance into the early hours of July 13.

RELATED: Aerospace experts call Virgin Galactic's historic flight a new era in space tourism

In what's called a "planetary conjunction," Venus and the Red Planet will be easily visible in the same field of view despite being tens of millions of miles apart in outer space.

The crescent moon will approach Venus and Mars above the western horizon about 45 minutes after sunset. Both planets are key targets for the next generation of space exploration.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencemoonnaturemarsu.s. & worldspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACE
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
NYC students chat with astronauts on Earth to space call
Bezos picks 82-year-old female aerospace pioneer to go to space
How to watch last supermoon of 2021
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms, flash flooding possible
Here's how the MTA says it's preparing for Monday's storms
Following these tips could save your life during a storm
Share weather photos and videos here
Dad charged in NJ fire that killed infant, her grandparents
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge
Show More
TWA Flight 800 wreckage to be scanned, scrapped
Dozens of candles eyed in NYC fire that killed 9-year-old boy
Dad faces extradition in kidnapping, charges pending in mom's murder
NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began
Megalodon shark teeth found in Florida, South Carolina after Elsa
More TOP STORIES News