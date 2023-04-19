Special education teacher in NJ accused of throwing 8-year-old student under desk

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A special education teacher is under arrest and accused of abusing one of her young students in New Jersey.

Christine Paduch, 42, of Howell worked at Madison Park Elementary School in Old Bridge.

Police say they were informed last week that two staff members saw Paduch grab the 8-year-old boy aggressively with two hands on the victim's wrist and leg and then throw the child under her desk.

Then, she's accused of taking the boy's sweatshirt and forcing him to wear it backward over his face.

Police say the victim suffered injuries to his arm.

Paduch was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

She appeared in court on Tuesday to answer to the charges and was released from custody with conditions.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Hall of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 X 3202 or Detective Ayala of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732)745-4194.

