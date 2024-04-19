10 & 20 mph speed limits on most city streets if New York City gets control in state budget

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- You could soon see speed limits as low as 20 or even 10 miles an hour on some New York City streets.

That's because the city could soon control its speed limits, a power previously held by the state.

Legislation to shift control was recently introduced as part of the new state budget.

It's a big win for street safety advocates who have pushed to get "Sammy's Law" passed for years.

Only a small number of streets will be reduced to 10 miles an hour.

In most places, speed limits will be reduced to 20 miles an hour.

There is one major exception.

Roads with at least three lanes in a single direction will maintain the current default speed limit of 25 miles an hour.

