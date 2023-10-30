  • Full Story
Here's how to make the perfect Halloween spider cookies

WABC logo
Monday, October 30, 2023 3:10PM
Here's how to make the perfect Halloween spider cookies
Eyewitness News Reporter Lucy Yang shows you how to make festive Halloween sweet treats.

Welcome to my mad laboratory, where we're going to take perfectly good, homemade cookies and turn them into spooky spiders.

You begin with very good chocolate. Melt it. Put it in a bag and cut a tiny hole.

Start piping spiders. Remember, they have eight legs. You can turn your favorite cookie into a frightful dessert.

Whew! 90 spiders have hatched. And remember, they don't have to be perfect.

If you're not happy with one, it's not called a mistake. It's called a free sample. Happy Halloween!

FULL HOW TO VIDEO:

