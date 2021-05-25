Pets & Animals

Woman fired after video shows her inside Texas zoo's spider monkey habitat

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit

EL PASO, TX -- A woman seen on video inside a spider monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo has since been fired from her job, ABC's El Paso affiliate KVIA reports.

The video was recorded May 22. It shows a woman walking through knee-deep water and reportedly trying to feed the monkeys junk food.

The zoo's director described what the woman did as "stupid." A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department said what she did was "absolutely moronic and illegal behavior."

WATCH: New mom and gorilla lovingly hold babies at glass for each other
EMBED More News Videos

The boy's mother and the gorilla shared a mom to mom moment at the Boston Zoo.



"These are primates we're talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you," zookeeper Mason Kleist said. "They may be small monkeys but they can take you to the ground if they wanted to."

In addition to putting herself in danger, the zoo said the woman put the monkeys in danger too. They are fed a specialized diet, so giving them a foreign food could have caused significant stomach problems.

The trespassing may also have ruined years of delicate training.

WATCH: L.A.'s most famous giraffe is evidence in two criminal trials
EMBED More News Videos

Stanley, L.A.'s most famous giraffe, is at the center of two misdemeanor criminal trials and has been "seized in place" as evidence by the state. Meanwhile, dozens of people are fighting to get refunds from Malibu Wine Safaris.



"It takes years to build trust with these animals and for someone to come in there for five minutes for a video on Instagram or whatever just ruins years of work," Kleist said. "It's going to take a long time to get them back to where they were and training."

Zoo officials said they plan to press charges against the woman. They also will look into installing cameras and modifying the fencing to ensure this never happens again.

As for the woman, she's already lost her job over this.

The Lovett Law Firm identified the woman as one of its litigation assistants in the firm's personal injury division. The firm said it did not condone the woman's actions or have any knowledge of it until the video was publicly released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexaszoopetwild animalsanimalsmonkey
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News