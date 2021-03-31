television

Inappropriate SpongeBob episodes pulled by streaming services, Nickelodeon says

Two SpongeBob episodes removed include 'Kwarantined Crab,' 'Mid-Life Crustacean'
NEW YORK -- Two "SpongeBob SquarePants" episodes are no longer available on Paramount+ and Amazon because of inappropriate content.

One episode, "Kwarantined Crab," from the show's 12th season, centers on a virus storyline. "We have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," a spokesperson for Nickelodeon told CNN Business.

In the episode, a health inspector comes to the Krusty Krab and finds a case of the "Clam Flu" in the restaurant. Upon this discovery, the health inspector quarantines the patrons, and the characters grow anxious. Those who are assumed to have the virus are shunned and tossed in a freezer.

RELATED: Library will not remove Dr. Seuss books that will no longer be published

The removal of the "Kwarantined Crab" comes during a time of increased anti-Asian violence in the United States. The episode's storyline reflects feelings of increased isolation and hatred that many Asian communities have experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The World Health Organization has urged people to avoid terms like "Chinese virus" or because they can create a backlash against people of Asian descent, though former President Donald Trump repeatedly ignored such pleas.

Another episode called "Mid-Life Crustacean" has been out of rotation since 2018. In it, SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs break into a woman's house and steal her underwear. "We determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," the Nickelodeon spokesperson said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkcable televisiontelevisioncoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Bindi Irwin gives birth to girl; Baby name a tribute to late dad
Cable subscribers refunded after paying for live sports during height of pandemic
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Elliot Page speaks out in 1st interview since announcing he is trans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman heading to church
Man fatally shot while driving on NYC highway
Stacey Sager contracts COVID between vaccine doses
COVID Updates: Pfizer says vaccine 100% effective in kids ages 12-15
Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd returns to stand
Biden unveils massive infrastructure plan, proposed tax hikes to pay for it
Rep. Gaetz denies having sex with minor amid reports of probe
Show More
Family, friends gather to mourn boy mauled to death by pit bulls
Marijuana bill waits for Governor Cuomo's signature
Tips to protect veterans from scams
AccuWeather Alert: Steady rain and breezy
MTA bus driver punched, spit on, and harassed by 2 men, police say
More TOP STORIES News