St. Francis Brooklyn announces they will eliminate their entire athletic program

St. Francis Brooklyn announced they would be eliminating their sports program at the end of the spring semester.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A big decision was announced Tuesday from the athletic director of St. Francis Brooklyn.

The AD tweeted out to the Terrier family that she's heartbroken that all of the college's athletic programs will be eliminated at the end of the spring semester.

In a letter addressed to the SFC community, the Chair of the St. Francis College Board of Trustees detailed the school's plans.

"We want to acknowledge that SFC has a rich legacy in competitive athletics, and are proud of our Terriers today and in all years past," he said. "This difficult decision was guided by a commitment to preserving the College's 164-year Franciscan mission to provide a high quality and affordable education to working-class and first-generation students."

The men's basketball program was one of the oldest in New York City.

The college says increased operating expenses, flattening revenue streams and plateauing enrollment led to the change.

