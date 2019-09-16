Sports

Antonio Brown denies new sexual misconduct claims from female artist, lawyer says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Former Raiders and current Patriots receiver Antonio Brown is denying new claims of sexual misconduct, this time coming from a female artist.

This is according to Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner.



The artist reportedly said she was working on a project in the NFL star's Pennsylvania home in 2017 when the incident happened.

In response to the artist's claims, Heitner says Brown "denies that he ever engaged in such activities," and "there will be no further comment at this time."

This comes at same time a former female trainer of Antonio Brown's is scheduled to meet with the NFL over her own sexual assault allegations.

The latest on this - Brown is reportedly declining to sign a settlement in the case, worth at least $2 million.
