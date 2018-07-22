SPORTS
espn

Binghamton outfielder Tim Tebow placed on DL with hand injury

Binghamton outfielder Tim Tebow was put on the disabled list Saturday with a right hand injury and is scheduled to see a specialist in New York on Monday, the team said.

Tebow was injured in Friday night's game against Eastern League opponent Trenton. Binghamton is the New York Mets' Double-A affiliate.

Binghamton manager Luis Rojas told reporters Saturday that the team does not yet have the results from an X-ray and MRI that Tebow underwent Friday.

"He's one of our able players, but he's not able to swing," Rojas told reporters, according to WBNG.com. "We're really tentative to use him in any other area. The organization and our medical trainer required him to go to New York as soon as possible. We have to find out what the discomfort is. We just have to make sure that it's nothing major."

Tebow played in the Eastern League All-Star Game earlier this month. He is batting .273 this season with six home runs and 36 RBIs and a team-high 103 strikeouts in 83 games.
