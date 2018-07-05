FIELD TRIP

Field Trip: Flag Football with the 'Strong Island Bulldogs'

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan Field has the latest edition of the 'Field Trip'

Ryan R. Field
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Flag football is quite the craze these days, and why not? It uses the basic rules of football, but instead of tackling, the defense must remove a flag from the ball carrier.

In essence, it's a safer version of football as we know it, and you don't have to put on pads and a helmet!

It's also a lot of fun, as I found out first hand this week when I tagged along with Long Island's own 'Strong Island Bulldogs' for one of their final practices before they continue their pursuit of $1,000,000 in the AFFL's U.S. Open.

The Bulldogs are one of eight teams remaining in America's Bracket, which is the 'amateurs' side of the US Open. The tournament started with 128 amateur teams, with the final eight now set to play this weekend. The Bulldogs will play Saturday night around 8:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh, in a game you can see on NFL Network.

Up until this point they've won $25,000, with another $15,000 on the line Saturday night.

The champion of the America's Bracket will play the top pro team, made up of former NFL players, for $1,000,000 on July 19 on NFL Network.

Good luck, Bulldogs!

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfield tripfootballNassau CountySuffolk CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIELD TRIP
Field Trip: Gone Fishin' with a Knick
Field Trip: Hitting the sand for beach volleyball
Field Trip: 24K gold chicken wings
Field Trip: Checking out NYCFC's new practice digs
More field trip
SPORTS
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman set for more tests on ailing left knee
Posey could be shut down after Giants visit Mets
More Sports
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News