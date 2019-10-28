Former 'Bachelorette' Andi Dorfman prepares to tackle the TCS NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A former ABC "Bachelorette" is tackling another daunting challenge, the TCS New York City Marathon."I'm like go big or go home," said Andi Dorfman, former "Bachelorette."Those are words Dorfman lives by, something millions got to see when she appeared on "The Bachelor" season 18th, and then as the leading lady on "The Bachelorette.""It changed my life, I wouldn't be standing right here, right now, wouldn't be running the marathon, wouldn't be living in New York City and I always relate everything back to that moment of going on the show," Dorfman said.Eyewitness News caught up with 32-year-old on Manhattan's West Side during her final stretch of training for the NYC Marathon. She admits the toughest part is mentally preparing herself for the 26.2-mile race."I liken training for the marathon to the bar exam, to date the bar exam has been the hardest thing I've ever done but i have a feeling, come November 3rd this may be it," Dorfman said.Dorfman worked as an assistant district attorney in the gang unit in Fulton County, Georgia.But during her search for Mr. Right, she left her job, a position she loved."Not only am I giving back to the community but once you got into a courtroom from a personal aspect, there was that adrenaline rush for every trial, you live for that moments as well," Dani said.The world of reality TV, it was actually Dorfman's friends who finally convinced her to sign up for "The Bachelor.""Finally somebody said, 'There are free drinks at the casting call,' and I was on a government salary, I was like, 'Alright fine, it's a Friday,'" she said.In a first, Dorfman told then "Bachelor" Juan Pablo she was out, she walked off the show."It just made it known, it's a two-way street and it's been that way ever since and it's empowering for women in that sense," Dorfman said.With Dorfman in the driver's seat, she picked Josh Murray, but they called off their engagement soon after.Still, she considers all of this a wonderful learning experience that hasn't soured her dream of one-day meeting Prince Charming."I definitely want to fall in love, when it's right. It will be the right time. Right now I'm just grinding it out, got to get this marathon done first," she said.----------