Sports

Giants lose to Cowboys 37-18 on Monday Night Football

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in East Rutherford, N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Dak Prescott shook off an interception on his first pass of the game and threw three touchdown passes, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 37-18 victory over the New York Giants in a Monday night game briefly delayed by an elusive black cat.

Prescott hit Blake Jarwin for a much-needed 42-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He added a 15-yarder to Michael Gallup and a 45-yarder to Amari Cooper in the fourth as Dallas (5-3) beat New York (2-7) for the sixth straight time.

Brett Maher kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder in the waning seconds of the first half that gave Dallas the lead for good after falling behind 12-3 in the second quarter. Jourdan Lewis scored on a 63-yard fumble return in the final seconds.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmonday night footballdallas cowboysnew york giants
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD Commissioner resigns, mayor announces new top cop
Who is new NYC Police Commissioner Dermot Shea?
Parents await word on NJ woman who vanished after seeing psychic
Did someone say snow? What you need to know about this week's forecast
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
2 shot, 1 fatally, at NYC intersection, Mercedes flees scene
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Monday night Giants game
Show More
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Plane makes emergency landing on Long Island beach
Sources: Man wanted for stabbing parents, brother in the Bronx
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
23-year-old man fatally shot during fight outside NY bar
More TOP STORIES News