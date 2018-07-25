SPORTS
espn

Jets CB Rashard Robinson suspended four games by the NFL

Rich Cimini
New York Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson, who was arrested last December and charged with marijuana possession, was suspended four games by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy, the team announced Wednesday.

Robinson, hardly a lock to make the 53-man roster, is eligible to return Oct. 1, the day after the Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their fourth game. He is allowed to practice and play in preseason games.

The Jets acquired Robinson last year from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline, dealing a 2018 fifth-round pick. He played in only six games for the Jets, a total of 20 defensive snaps. He was inactive for the final two games.

In December, Robinson was arrested in New Jersey after police allegedly discovered marijuana-laced candy in his car. The case is still pending.

Robinson, 23, has a history of off-field issues, dating to his college days at LSU. In 2015, he was arrested and thrown out of school after breaking into a teammate's apartment.

He sat out the 2015 season, but wound up becoming a fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016. He played 22 games, including 13 starts, but he fell out of favor with their new regime.

The Jets are waiting for word on wide receiver Robby Anderson, whose case still is under review by the league under its personal-conduct policy, a league spokesman told ESPN on Wednesday. He was arrested twice in a nine-month span. All charges were dropped, except for one; he pleaded no contest last month to reckless driving, a misdemeanor in Florida.

Wide receiver ArDarius Stewart is facing a two-game suspension for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The league has yet to announce it; it was reported last week by the NFL Network.
