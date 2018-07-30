Kevin Hayes has one-year deal with Rangers

Restricted free-agent forward Kevin Hayes and the New York Rangers have agreed on a one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing this week.
The 26-year-old gets a $5.125 million deal, according to multiple reports, almost doubling the annual average value of his previous two-year contract.
Hayes will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
The winger had a career-high 25 goals last season and added 19 assists. He had 49 points the season before.
