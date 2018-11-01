More than 50,000 runners will trek across the five boroughs in the TCS New York City Marathon, and on Thursday, some of the top runners in the world shared their love of the sport with hundreds of New York City students.It's part of the New York Road Runners youth program, aimed at getting kids active now and for life.The finish line got a bit of a warm up, as more than 1,000 Rising New York Road Runners members raced 400 meters in the TCS Run with Champions."Rising is New York Road Runners free youth program," NYRR senior vice president of youth and community services Rachel Pratt said. "It's in about 800 schools here in New York City across the five boroughs."The children running alongside the pros got to learn from some of the best in the world."We come in and try to put on a great event," said Jenny Simpson, 2011 world champion in the 1,500 meters. "They have so much energy""It's about educating, supporting and showing running is limitless," five-time New York City Marathon champ Tatyana McFadden added. "Whatever ability you have."On Sunday, tens of thousands of runners will cross this finish line and receive their own medal. But on Thursday, every kid at the TCS Run with Champions received their own medal and wore it proudly.----------