SPORTS

Run with Champions: Kids run alongside the world's best ahead of TCS NYC Marathon

EMBED </>More Videos

Sam Ryan reports on kids running with the world's best runners ahead of the TCS NYC Marathon.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
More than 50,000 runners will trek across the five boroughs in the TCS New York City Marathon, and on Thursday, some of the top runners in the world shared their love of the sport with hundreds of New York City students.

It's part of the New York Road Runners youth program, aimed at getting kids active now and for life.

The finish line got a bit of a warm up, as more than 1,000 Rising New York Road Runners members raced 400 meters in the TCS Run with Champions.

"Rising is New York Road Runners free youth program," NYRR senior vice president of youth and community services Rachel Pratt said. "It's in about 800 schools here in New York City across the five boroughs."

The children running alongside the pros got to learn from some of the best in the world.

"We come in and try to put on a great event," said Jenny Simpson, 2011 world champion in the 1,500 meters. "They have so much energy"

"It's about educating, supporting and showing running is limitless," five-time New York City Marathon champ Tatyana McFadden added. "Whatever ability you have."

On Sunday, tens of thousands of runners will cross this finish line and receive their own medal. But on Thursday, every kid at the TCS Run with Champions received their own medal and wore it proudly.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports2018 tcs nyc marathonnycmarathonnew york city marathonrunningsportsnyrrnew york road runnersNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Carmelo Anthony: Perception of Knicks hurt team in free agency
Hospital for Special Surgery helps new runner tackle NYC Marathon
2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan returns to defend title
NYC Marathoner calls running an opportunity to bond with her son
More Sports
Top Stories
Exclusive: Video shows LI crash that left 4 pedestrians hurt
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Kids of late firefighter on 'Shark Tank' pitch: 'It was his dream'
9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus
Hundreds of Google employees walk out, protest in NYC
Shopper robbed inside Macy's Herald Square
Show More
Whistleblower: NJ Transit ignored warnings about staffing
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Deli collapses in Long Island strip mall
Grandmother recounts Bayonne crash that left 1-year-old pinned
More News