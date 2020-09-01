Long Island Ducks stadium renamed Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Suffolk County

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced a new title sponsorship for the Suffolk County Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks.The stadium, currently known as Bethpage Ballpark, will be renamed to Fairfield Properties Ballpark.Fairfield Properties will enter into a 10-year agreement with Suffolk County for exclusive naming rights of the ballpark."The Long Island Ducks are a staple in our community and attending a game with family and friends is an annual rite of passage for Long Islanders," said Suffolk County Executive Bellone. "While unfortunately this season was unable to move forward, we are looking forward to welcoming the Ducks back next year with a brand new title sponsor for the ballpark. I want to thank Fairfield Properties, another Long Island staple, for this sponsorship and their continued partnership.""On behalf of Fairfield Properties and its employees, we are excited to partner with Suffolk County and the Long Island Ducks. We have been a proud member of the Long Island Business Community for over 45 years," said Gary Broxmeyer and Michael Broxmeyer of Fairfield Properties. "Gary Broxmeyer and Michael Broxmeyer of Fairfield Properties. "We are happy to make this investment in Long Island and look forward to being part of the many great family memories at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. We thank Suffolk County and the Ducks Organization for their professionalism and look forward to working together in the future.""It is my great pleasure to welcome our new naming rights partner, Fairfield Properties, to the team. Fairfield Properties is an iconic Long Island company whose footprint encompasses the entirety of Long Island much like our Long Island Ducks. I'd also like to congratulate Suffolk County on doing a fine job negotiating the new naming rights deal for the residents of the County of Suffolk," said Frank Boulton, CEO and Ducks Founder.The contract will commence on January 1, 2021 and will be in effect until December 31, 2030, with the option to renew until December 31, 2035.As part of the title sponsorship agreement, Fairfield Properties will pay the County $4,450,000 for the initial term, which equates to $430,000 per year for the first 5 years and $460,000 for the last 5 years.If Fairfield Properties title sponsorship is renewed for an additional 5 years, Suffolk County will receive a total of $2,550,000 or $510,000 per year.The new contract will bring in significantly more revenue annually for the county than the previous sponsorship with Bethpage Federal Credit Union.----------