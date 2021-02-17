coronavirus long island

Long Island school goes remote after party-fueled COVID outbreak; 38 students positive

COVID-19 News and Information
By
MANHASSET, Long Island (WABC) -- Less than one week after we profiled how a Long Island school was working to resume sports safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced a spike in cases that is forcing all-remote learning and the halting of all after-school activities.

Manhasset Superintendent Dr. Vincent Butera sent a letter to families saying the Manhasset Secondary School, a six-year high school and middle school, will be fully remote through at least February 26. All extracurricular activities and athletics are suspended until at least that time as well.

"Earlier today, we were notified by the Nassau County Department of Health with regard to reported parties/gatherings attended by our Secondary School students within the past 10 days," Dr. Butera wrote. " These parties/gatherings have become super spreader events that have resulted in an alarming increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the community."

Dr. Butera said there have been at least 38 reported student positive cases as of the time of his letter, and that the district will continue to monitor the positive cases to determine if there is an impact at the elementary level.

ALSO READ | Watch: Nurse who battled cancer through school surprises dad with news she's cancer-free
EMBED More News Videos

"The happiness in my heart is indescribable," her father said.


He said all identified cases are in isolation and that their close contacts have been quarantined by the Department of Health. He added that many of the students who have tested positive have been asymptomatic, and anyone whose child attended a party or gathering in the past 10 days or who has been in close contact with someone who attended one get tested immediately and quarantine so as to limit the spread of the virus.

"These disconcerting actions by members of our community continue to put our entire school community at risk and cause a heightened sense of fear and anxiety," he wrote. "As we have communicated in the past, events like these impact the entire community resulting in potentially serious illness for students, their families, and our faculty and staff. In addition to the suspension of onsite learning, as well as the cancelation of athletic events and extracurricular activities at the Secondary School, these actions necessitate that we pause discussions regarding returning more students to full-time learning until we can assess the exponential impact of these actions."

He also urged parents to limit gatherings while the school is closed to in-person learning.

"During this time, we stress the importance of limiting contacts you and your children have with others outside of your household," he wrote.

The district will have testing available to any student who wants to be tested in our Secondary School gymnasium on Sunday, February 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in testing is asked to pre-register.

TRENDING | Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnassau countymanhassetreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakhigh school sportscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nysportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Vaccine Updates: Speed bumps in race to vaccinate by summer
COVID Vaccine Updates: Many vaccinations across US on hold due to weather
COVID Vaccine Updates: Study finds 7 newly-identified variants in US
Be Kind: LI high schoolers raise money to urge people to get vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: Speed bumps in race to vaccinate by summer
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way!
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Woman dead, husband critical after NYC hit and run
99-year-old Prince Philip admitted to London hospital
Asian seniors assaulted in unprovoked subway attacks
Ash Wednesday changes for some amid COVID pandemic
Show More
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
NYC set to run out of COVID vaccine today or tomorrow
7 On Your Side's money moves to create a financial cushion
Tractor-trailer overturns into several buildings in Paterson
More TOP STORIES News