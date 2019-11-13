Sports

Jacob deGrom of New York Mets wins his second straight NL Cy Young Award

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up during the first inning against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York.

NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has been named the NL Cy Young Award winner for the second straight year.

DeGrom received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Wednesday night.

DeGrom is the 20th pitcher to win multiple Cy Youngs and 11th to win it consecutively. The previous repeat winner was Washington's Max Scherzer in 2016 and '17. Scherzer tied with the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu for second this year.

A year after taking the award despite just 10 victories - fewest ever by a starting pitcher - deGrom earned 11 wins with a Mets team that's struggled to support him.

DeGrom led the NL with 255 strikeouts and posted a 2.43 ERA. His resume was bolstered by his durability - deGrom totaled 204 innings, compared to 172 1/3 for Scherzer and 182 2/3 for Ryu.

The AL Cy Young Award winner was set to be unveiled later Wednesday.
