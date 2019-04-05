New York Jets unveil new uniforms for the 2019 season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Jets will have a new look when they take the field for their 60th season in 2019.The Jets unveiled their new uniforms on Thursday night, with team colors they are calling "Gotham Green, Spotlight White and Stealth Black."It is the first time in over 20 years that the Jets have revamped their look.Along with new green and white jerseys and pants, the Jets will have black alternate uniforms for the first time.A number of players walked out in the uniforms at Gotham Hall in Manhattan, including quarterback Sam Darnold and safety Jamal Adams."We've got the young quarterback, we've got the new coach, the theme of this team is 'Take Flight'. We're ready to enter a new era," said Jets CEO Christopher Johnson. "I think that this new uniform symbolizes that."----------