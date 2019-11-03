2019 tcs nyc marathon

NYPD officer runs NYC marathon after debilitating car crash injury

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYPD officer Monica Chong is a proud member of New York City's Finest -- and a fierce runner.

Her life has beautiful balance now, working as a police officer and working out, but seven years ago, Officer Chong was terribly injured in a car accident.

"I woke up at the hospital. I had broken limbs. My arm was broken. My leg were broken, and the doctor told me that I wouldn't be walking for six months. At the time, I had just graduated from the police academy," she said.

It was 2012, officer Chong was 23, and suddenly facing an uncertain future.

"Having just graduated and having them tell you that you're probably not going to be able to continue with your job ... they told me to start thinking about different career options," she said.

Yet her body -- and her will -- had other plans. Fighting back after many months, Chong ran against the odds, and last year, trained for and finished the TCS New York City Marathon.

She called the experience "life-affirming" and can't wait to run again this year.
