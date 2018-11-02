NEW YORK (WABC) --A popular New York chef is trading his apron for a race bib to raise money for the city's largest food rescue organization.
Restauranteur and chef Michael Chernow will lead a 35 member team to raise 100-thousand dollars for City Harvest.
This year the organization will collect and deliver 61 million pounds of food to soup kitchens and pantries to feed more than a million New Yorkers.
"New York has made me who I am today and as a business owner in New York, I'm given the awesome opportunity of giving back to New York," Chernow said.
At Seamore's restaurants, the emphasis is on healthy and sustainable seafood in a fun setting and sometimes before opening hours, the restaurants turn into fitness studios.
Chernow started focusing on wellness in his 20s around the time he co-founded the Meatball Shop.
"As I grow as a human being, I care more about what I put into my body and what I do with my body," he said.
With all that emphasis on health and wellness, it's really not much of a stretch that Chernow is running this year's TCS NYC Marathon and he's heading up the team for City Harvest.
"They have feet on the ground all day feeding New Yorkers," Chernow said.
During the marathon, it will be Chernow's feet on the ground.
Learn more about City Harvest here.
