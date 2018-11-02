2018 TCS NYC MARATHON

Popular NYC chef Michael Chernow running to help the hungry

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A popular New York chef is trading his apron for a race bib to raise money for the city's largest food rescue organization.

Restauranteur and chef Michael Chernow will lead a 35 member team to raise 100-thousand dollars for City Harvest.

This year the organization will collect and deliver 61 million pounds of food to soup kitchens and pantries to feed more than a million New Yorkers.

"New York has made me who I am today and as a business owner in New York, I'm given the awesome opportunity of giving back to New York," Chernow said.

At Seamore's restaurants, the emphasis is on healthy and sustainable seafood in a fun setting and sometimes before opening hours, the restaurants turn into fitness studios.

Chernow started focusing on wellness in his 20s around the time he co-founded the Meatball Shop.

"As I grow as a human being, I care more about what I put into my body and what I do with my body," he said.

With all that emphasis on health and wellness, it's really not much of a stretch that Chernow is running this year's TCS NYC Marathon and he's heading up the team for City Harvest.

"They have feet on the ground all day feeding New Yorkers," Chernow said.

During the marathon, it will be Chernow's feet on the ground.

Learn more about City Harvest here.

----------
* More TCS NYC Marathon coverage
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports2018 tcs nyc marathonnycmarathonfooddistance runningrunningNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018 TCS NYC MARATHON
Want to run a marathon? Here's how to start!
NYC Marathoner calls running an opportunity to bond with her son
How to eat your way to your best marathon finish
Hospital for Special Surgery helps new runner tackle NYC Marathon
2017 NYC Marathon winner Flanagan returns to defend her title
More 2018 tcs nyc marathon
SPORTS
NYC Marathoner calls running an opportunity to bond with her son
How to eat your way to your best marathon finish
Hospital for Special Surgery helps new runner tackle NYC Marathon
2017 NYC Marathon winner Flanagan returns to defend her title
More Sports
Top Stories
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
Disabled track equipment leads to delays on NJ Transit
Teens on scooter mow down man on Cedarhurst sidewalk
Kids react to Kimmel's 'stolen' Halloween candy prank
Hate graffiti found written inside Brooklyn synagogue
Lessons learned: Bodega owner saves teen from attack
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Suspect, or suspects, steal armored truck in Valley Stream
Show More
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
Reward offered in unsolved murder of young couple on LI
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus
More News