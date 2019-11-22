NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Westchester County high school football coach and teacher who was reassigned pending an investigation will miss his second playoff game this weekend, as parents and students continue to show support for him.
New Rochelle High School coach Louis DiRienzo was taken off the sidelines ahead of the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Hugunots playoff run in their quest to repeat as Section I/Class A champions.
The schools superintendent won't meet with DiRienzo until Monday, meaning assistant coaches will continue to run the team during a semifinal game this weekend.
The team defeated Utica Proctor last Saturday without DiRienzo.
Superintendent Dr. Laura Feijoo says the president of the teacher union will also be at the meeting.
The school board re-assigned DiRienzo while it investigates him for an incident involving a student.
District officials would not comment on the circumstances of the investigation, but parents say that it involved a student who is DiRienzo's relative and who was impaired in some way at school.
DiRienzo contacted that person's father, the parents say, and allowed them to leave the school rather than face discipline -- an apparent violation of school protocol.
The decision has been met with major backlash from players, students and the football parents association, and it has included protests and walkouts.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Reassigned New Rochelle High School football coach to miss 2nd playoff game
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More