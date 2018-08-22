SPORTS

Staten Island loses to Hawaii 10-0 in the Little League World Series

Honolulu, Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi (15) is greeted by teammates after hitting a grand slam off Staten Island's Chris Bedford in the second inning. ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar))

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
It was a disappointing night for the team from Staten Island at the Little League World Series, as they lost 10-0 to Honolulu, Hawaii.

The 'mercy rule' was invoked with two outs in the fifth inning when Hawaii went up by 10 runs.

Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi hit a grand slam off Chris Bedford in the second inning to break the game open and give his team a 7-0 lead.

A victory Wednesday night would have sent the Mid-Island Little Leaguers, champions of the Mid-Atlantic Region, into the championship game in the United States bracket on Saturday.

They can still make that U.S. title game - a semifinal for the whole LLWS - but now will have a harder road in the double-elimination tournament.

Staten Island will try to stay alive in its next game on Thursday night against Georgia. The winner of the U.S. championship game faces the winner of the international bracket.

For many teams, simply reaching South Williamsport is the goal. Not Staten Island.

"We're not just happy to be here," said manager Joe Calabrese, who has been coaching teams in Mid-Island Little League for over 20 years. "We're looking to win the Little League World Series."

Hawaii, the West region representatives, opened the tournament with a 2-0 win over a talented Georgia team in the longest game in Little League World Series history, and took down Michigan 8-3 two days later.

Staten Island had been equally impressive on the mound, defeating Iowa 5-2 and Texas 2-1. However, it faced Hawaii without the arm of Gregory Bruno, who had pitched eight of the team's 12 innings thus far and had to rest by Little League pitch-count rules.

Calabrese is confident that his deep roster has what it takes to prevail.

"We're scrappy, we battle, and our kids are focused," Calabrese said. "They're going to scrape and claw for it. They work extremely hard and they have that same type of (New York) mentality."

The two teams from opposite sides of the country were the only two undefeated American clubs remaining. Staten Island entered the game with a 17-0 record this season.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslittle leaguebaseballStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Frazier, Syndergaard send Mets to 5-3 win over Giants
5-run 6th against Lynn helps Marlins beat Yankees 9-3
David Villa, BWP score as nine-man NYCFC draw with NY Red Bulls
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
More Sports
Top Stories
7 injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars in NJ
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
2 sought in mystery shooting at UES building from across river
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News