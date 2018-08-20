Ty Smith, No. 17 overall draft pick, signs 3-year deal with Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils have signed first-round draft pick Ty Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.
General manager Ray Shero announced the signing Monday of the defenseman who was the 17th overall pick in the recent draft.
Smith, 18, had 14 goals, 59 assists and a plus-44 rating in his second season with Spokane of the Western Hockey League. His assist and point totals were the second highest in the league among defensemen. They include a franchise-record seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in a game in February against Prince George.
