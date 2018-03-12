SPORTS

Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for perfect bracket up to Sweet 16

EMBED </>More Videos

Warren Buffett is giving his employees at Berkshire Hathaway a chance to win $2 million per year for life. (Nati Harnik/AP Photo)

Billionaire Warren Buffett is offering his Berkshire Hathaway employees the chance to receive $2 million per year for life. The catch? They must accurately pick every game in the NCAA tournament up to the Sweet 16, and an Oklahoma school must win it all.

Beginning in 2014, Buffett offered $1 billion to the public for a perfect bracket. Nobody won the money, and the following year the contest was gone. Starting in 2016, the billionaire began offering $1 million per year for life to his employees at Berkshire Hathaway for a perfect Sweet 16, or $100,000 for the longest surviving bracket.

According to Fortune, in 2016, the $100,000 was split between two employees who correctly predicted the first 15 games. In 2017, an employee predicted 31 out of the first 32 games to win the $100,000.

This year, he decided to continue the $1 million per year for life contest for his employees but also left the possibility to double the money if a school from Buffett's home state, Oklahoma, wins it all. He said in an interview with CNBC that if Creighton, eight seed in the South region, or Oklahoma, 10 seed in the Midwest region, win the tournament, he will give $2 million per year for life.

According to NCAA.com, the longest perfect bracket streak on record was 39 games. In order to pick a perfect Sweet 16, the first 48 games must be predicted correctly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNCAAmarch madnessmarch madnesswarren buffettmoney
SPORTS
Aroldis Chapman lands on DL one day after exiting with knee pain
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Nets' Kenneth Faried arrested for marijuana possession
Giants' Saquon Barkley returns to practice, but may not play until Week 1
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News