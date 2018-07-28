SPORTS
Yankees' Chasen Shreve, Giovanny Gallegos dealt to Cards for Luke Voit

NEW YORK -- The busy New York Yankees have traded relievers Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos to the St. Louis Cardinals for first baseman Luke Voit.

The Yankees also got international signing bonus pool money from St. Louis in the deal announced Saturday night.

This was New York's third trade in five days. They got reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore on Tuesday and acquired starter J.A. Happ from Toronto on Thursday.

The Yankees, chasing AL East-leading Boston, needed to clear a roster spot to make room for Happ.

"I knew we had to make the move. I just didn't know what it was going to be. I prepared myself for it," Shreve said.

"I love it here. These are my friends. I've been here four years," he said. "I'll have a good opportunity over there. I'm going to miss these guys, a great group of guys."

The 28-year-old Shreve pitched 40 times in relief this season, going 2-2 with one save and a 4.26 ERA. The lefty gave up a run in the Yankees' 10-5 loss to Kansas City in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The 26-year-old Gallegos pitched four times for the Yankees this year, earning one save, and spent of the season at Triple-A. He will be assigned to Triple-A Memphis.

Voit was 2 for 11 with one home run and three RBI in eight games for St. Louis. The 27-year-old had mostly been in Triple-A this year.
