New York officials prepare to fight another season of the spotted lanternfly

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The spotted lanternfly is a pest that keeps coming back stronger year after year.

New York officials will hold an update Wednesday on the plan to keep fighting the growing problem.

Lanternfly season starts at the beginning of summer and the advice remains the same: if you see them, stomp on them.

The pests -- which are native to Asia and known for their pale, pinkish gray wings, black dots and scarlet undercoat -- were first documented in Pennsylvania in 2014.

Despite their beauty, the insects are hugely destructive to more than 70 varieties of plants, including crops like walnuts, grapes, hops, apples, blueberries and stone fruits.

Experts say when you see one -- have no mercy.

Eyewitness News' own Sam Champion even offered his own method of how he gets rid of the pests.

"If you approach them from the front and just give them a good stomp with the foot, they jump forward so they actually jump under your foot as you squash them," Champion said.

Spotted lanternflies were first seen in New York on Staten Island in August 2020 and have since been spotted across the five boroughs, Long Island, and the Northern Suburbs.

