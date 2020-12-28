Serious multi-vehicle crash forces major Westchester County roadway to close

GREENBURGH, Westchester County (WABC) -- Major roadway was forced to close Monday in Westchester County due to a serious crash.

The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh on the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.

There are multiple cars involved, at least two with serious front end damage.

It's not clear the extent of the injuries right now.

The northbound lanes are closed from Jackson Avenue to Dobbs Ferry.

Traffic is flowing smoothly on the southbound lanes, however.

Police expect the roadway to be closed for at least for another hour.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchester countygreenburghcar crashroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
NJ long-term care facilities to receive 1st COVID vaccinations
Police bust more than 50 people inside unlicensed hookah lounge in NJ
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
Rikers correction officer has teeth knocked out after attacked by inmate
AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy and mild
Show More
FAA: Single-engine plane crashes at Dutchess County airport
Haircut blamed in death of Chicago couple
VIDEO: Kentucky man clears snowy driveway with flamethrower
Driver arrested after hit-and-run with grandma, boy in stroller
Hate Crime investigation underway after woman without mask attacked on subway
More TOP STORIES News