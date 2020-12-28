Serious multi-vehicle crash forces major Westchester County roadway to close

The collision happened around 1:15 a.m. at mile marker 7.6 in Greenburgh on the northbound lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway, just south of the Dobbs Ferry exit.
There are multiple cars involved, at least two with serious front end damage.
It's not clear the extent of the injuries right now.
The northbound lanes are closed from Jackson Avenue to Dobbs Ferry.
Traffic is flowing smoothly on the southbound lanes, however.
Police expect the roadway to be closed for at least for another hour.
The investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Man arrested after Cuomo staffer randomly struck in head with cinder block in Manhattan
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube