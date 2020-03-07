Style & Fashion

Fashion expert reveals 6 spring 2020 fashion trends to buy now

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the warmer air moves in, it's time to get some new hot looks for spring fashion.

Fashion expert Sydney Sadick is here now with the top trending items of the season that women of all ages can wear on a budget.

--Crochet is dominating spring 2020 fashion and can easily spice up your wardrobe and knitwear game.

--Polka dots will be a popular pattern in dresses, tops, and accessories.

--Look out for slouchy, high wasted denim paired with casual sneakers.

--Fanny packs are not only back in a big way, but are the perfect hands-free accessory for walking around in the city.

--Pastel power suits will be a huge trend this spring. Look for bold suiting combos and wide-leg pleated trousers.

--Oversized tote bags are back and perfect for holding all your commuting essentials.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnew york citynew yorktrendfashiontrendingclothingspring
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News