Tips to find the best spring break travel deals | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Are you dreaming about fun in the sun?

Spring break is right around the corner, and if you haven't booked your trip yet don't worry.

7 On Your Side has the details on trending spots and how to find the best deals.

"Think about being flexible right now since it's kind of late think about if you can't get your preferred airport. An alternate airport, Philly, is an hour from the Tri-state. Philly has good availability," said Eric Lipkind, The Miles Man.

Lipkind advises travelers to eyeball smaller regional airports for better fares and easier departures. You can look at MacArthur Airport in Islip, Long Island, Stewart in the Hudson Valley, or Westchester's White Plains.

All three have dozens of non-stop flights up and down the East Coast daily, and if you're looking at burning miles awards, travel may be more available.

"We have a huge metro area a lot of time the population here will use up the award flights out of JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark so you have to think strategically," Lipkind said.

If you're traveling with a group, don't get dumped into a higher fare bucket. That's when the airline only shows a higher fare to keep everyone together.

Instead, save by searching for one or two tickets. Snag the lower fare first, then purchase the others.

If for some reason you can't get the others, you can always cancel within 24 hours at no penalty or opt to fare lock your fare, which is a feature offered by many airlines and booking sites like Travel App and Hopper.

"If you are planning and can't book today absolutely use the price freeze tool only rise from this weekend into March," said Hayley Berg, Hopper.

Berg says for a cheaper weeklong trip, fly out and come back mid-week instead of weekend to weekend.

"Flexibility is the key to get a good deal, flexibility on when you fly on domestic more on an international," Berg said.

Some of the most highly sought after locations include:

- Orlando

- Las Vegas

- Miami Beach

- Fort Lauderdale

- Nashville

