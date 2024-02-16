What you need to know about travel warnings for popular destinations | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The combination of a long weekend with Presidents' Day on Monday and many schools being on winter break are leading people to travel.

Spring break is also on the way making it a busy time to hit the beach or travel somewhere warmer.

One thing to consider before you book, the U.S. is out with travel warnings for several popular destinations.

The State Department uses a color code for their advisory levels.

For perspective: The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic are all at a level 2.

Jamaica is at a level 3.

So if you are traveling, what should you be watching out for? If you want to change your plans, what are your rights?

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda joined the Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 team with Katie Nastro, travel expert and spokesperson for Going.com, so you can make an informed decision. You can watch the video in the media player above.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.