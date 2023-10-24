The 46-building complex was in the dark for at least an hour on Tuesday with some people being trapped in elevators.

Power restored after outage at Spring Creek Towers in Brooklyn prompts rescue efforts

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A massive apartment complex in East New York, Brooklyn is without power, leaving several buildings in the dark.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Spring Creek Towers, formerly Starrett City, where the entire 46-building complex has been affected by the outage.

FDNY units responded to the scene, helping to clear people trapped in elevators.

There were also workers stuck on scaffolding outside the buildings.

It is unclear what caused the massive outage. Power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

