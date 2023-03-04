5 dead, several other injured in Spring Valley house fire

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- Five people were killed and several others were injured in a Rockland County house fire.

The mayor of Spring Valley confirmed that flames broke out in a home on South Lake Street.

He says officials are searching for one other person that was identified as possibly being home at the time of the fire.

There were reportedly three meters for this home. Simon says the blaze was in a building that was not isolated.

He says there is still concern that the fire could reignite.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

