Video: Squirrel launches itself inside Louisiana home as door opens for pizza delivery

SLIDELL, Louisiana (WABC) -- A sneaky intruder took advantage of an open door during a pizza delivery to leap into a house in Louisiana.

Chaotic footage captured by Rodney Herbert's Nest camera shows a squirrel leaping from its hiding spot in the porch as his wife Darian answered the door to a pizza delivery driver.

Darian told Storyful that she had seen the squirrel earlier in the day when she went out to the store.

She said she "immediately went back inside," knowing that if she went through the walkway "it was going to jump."

"I just had a feeling," she said, so used the back gate to leave, and brought the groceries in through the back door.

"Well, Rodney ordered pizza, and I saw the pizza guy at the door," Darian said. "I figured since he was standing there with no problem, it should be fine."

It was when she opened the door to get the pizza that the sneaky squirrel jumped in above her head.

"I ran to our dining room and stood on a chair and yelled at Rodney to come get it," Darian said.

After a bit of a chase, they eventually got the critter out of the house.

