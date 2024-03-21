Long Island elementary school hosts head-shaving fundraiser to support kids with cancer

Lauren Glassberg has more on the event from William Floyd Elementary School.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the event from William Floyd Elementary School.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the event from William Floyd Elementary School.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the event from William Floyd Elementary School.

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) -- A school community on Long Island showed up big to let a little girl battling pediatric cancer know she is not alone.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving fundraiser was held at William Floyd Elementary School on Thursday to help fight childhood cancer.

One by one, students, staff and even the school principal sat down to get their heads shaved.

It was a big show of support for 6-year-old Rayna Graziano who has lymphoblastic lymphoma. Her mom is a teacher at William Floyd.

"The medicine needed for childhood cancer is a lot different than adult cancer, so we need to fill the funding gap and make sure that those diseases get the research they deserve," said barbering instructor Cara Cliffe.

Rayna's cousin Jennifer participated in the event after her own son was also diagnosed with lymphoma.

"Since this all started, I said that hair isn't important and I meant it so I'm putting my money where my mouth is," Jennifer Serrentino said.

Most of the barbers at the event were high school students who are taking barbering classes. But Richard Carroll suddenly found himself in the chair.

"Seeing everybody else cut their hair, be brave, I said 'it's got to go man,'" Carroll said.

Rayna even lent a hand for his haircut.

"I'm so blessed for the William Floyd School District community that has supported us through this... I'm overwhelmed with all the support and love for us," Rayna's mother Jamie said.

St. Baldrick's has helped raise $342 million since 2005 nationwide for live-saving childhood cancer research.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.