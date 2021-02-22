Dozens of dogs, cats from overwhelmed Texas shelters arrive in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10322998" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man and his dog who were nearly killed when their home exploded in Baltimore have finally been reunited after he spent four months in a coma.

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey animal welfare center has received dozens of dogs and cats from Texas shelters that were hit hard by the deadly winter storm.St. Hubert's will soon make the animals available for adoption.Wings of Rescue, in partnership with the ASPCA, flew the animals to Morristown Airport in New Jersey on Sunday.Most of the dogs and cats came from the Humane Society of North Texas after several of their shelters either lost power or had their pipes freeze and explode during the storm.Since 2016, St. Hubert's WayStation transport program has moved over 20,000 animals from areas of need to places of opportunity through a network of more than 80 sheltering organizations."In the animal welfare community, when disaster strikes, we're all in it together," St. Hubert's WayStation Director Colleen Harrington said. "Humane Society of North Texas is a valued partner of ours, and this has been an extremely difficult time for them. Staff have been camping out at the shelter, ensuring the safety and well-being of their animals."The program also helps move homeless animals to safety after natural disasters.----------