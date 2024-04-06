St. Patrick's Cathedral 'Gift of Life' ceremony honors organ donors, transplant recipients

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The pews at St. Patrick's Cathedral were packed with total strangers - bonded by the greatest gift one could ever give - the gift of life.

Richard Grehel received the heart of Billy Moon, a 21-year veteran of the FDNY who tragically died while preparing for a drill in 2022. He suffered a serious head injury after falling 20 feet.

Moon's widow, Kristina, embraced two retired firefighters who were given a second chance because of her husband's donations.

Terrence Jordan received Moon's lungs. Patrick Reynolds received a new liver.

The names of organ donors who have passed away echoed inside the majestic cathedral. More than 1,500 organ donor families and transplant recipients were there for the 27th annual Gift of Life ceremony.

These strangers are all now family to Kristina Moon. Her husband, a hero - in life and death, saving five people with his organs. One being his big heart.

Moon's kids are ages 12 and 10. Moon signed up to be a donor at 16. His widow wants others to have the foresight her husband had because of it. One of those retired firefighters who got a new lease on life now gets to spend time with his grandkids.

Saturday's event was sponsored by the Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO) with the support of LiveOnNY.

