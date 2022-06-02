16-year-old girl stabbed at Brownsville deli in unprovoked attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11915411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended, and some counties are going further.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old girl was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a deli in Brooklyn last week and police are still searching for the suspect.Dagean Wilson was walking into the Urban Juice Bar & Grill' on Rutland Road in Brownsville on May 22nd around 6:00 p.m. when a man approached her from behind.That's when the suspect stabbed her in the back of her left shoulder. He fled the scene on foot.Police have since identified the suspect as 20-year-old Osie Lewis and are asking for the public's help in locating him.Lewis was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of a white lion on the back, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers.EMS transported the Wilson to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released."It could have turned out really, really horrible, Wilson's mother Loranda Hicks said. "I could have been, burying a daughter."Doctors say the blade could have punctured Wilson's lung.Wilson's family says the stabbing fits the increasingly familiar narrative in New York: A random, senseless and unprovoked attack by a total stranger.And while the wound has largely healed, the attack has left its mark on the teen."She just doesn't know why," her sister Andrea Wilson said. "I mean, nobody knows. Nobody. Nobody knows why. She said it lingers in the back of her head. So now she looks over her shoulder every time we're outside. She never did that before."Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------