61-year-old found stabbed to death inside apartment building in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 61-year-old man was found stabbed to death in his own apartment building in the Bronx early Friday morning.

He was found on the stairwell on the second floor of the apartment building at 2415 Creston Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

The man has been identified by police as Tyrone Padilla.

Padilla suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso. He was brought to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | MTA officers fatally shoot man after he allegedly groped a woman

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.