2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside Brooklyn NYCHA complex

The fight broke out just before 3 p.m. at the Gowanus Houses.
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and back.
He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.
The second victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered a laceration to the hand.
He was also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
