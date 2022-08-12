Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at adult residential community in NJ

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at an adult residential community in Fairfield.

It happened at an apartment building at Woodcrest at Fairfield on Greenbrook Road.

Police arrived Friday morning to investigate a report of two people stabbed and discovered an elderly couple dead.

According to a source, a man appears to have stabbed his wife then himself.

The Essex County Prosecutor's office is investigating.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit 988lifeline.org/ for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

