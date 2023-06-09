NYPD investigates deadly stabbing in Chelsea

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

It happened around 8 a.m. Friday at West 29th Street and 7th Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man stabbed in the torso.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

Charges against him are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbing.

