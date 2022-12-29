Stabbing in Bensonhurst home invasion kills 61-year-old, 2 19-year-olds wounded: Police

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating what they believe was a home invasion that turned deadly.
The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn.
Police say two suspects burst into the second floor of a home on 17th Avenue and stabbed three people.
A 61-year-old man was killed, officials said. Two 19-year-old women were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
The police have not made any arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
